California School for the Deaf students push for highway signs

By KTVU staff
Published 
Fremont
Students at the California School for the Deaf in Fremont push for highway signs.

FREMONT, Calif. - Students at the California School for the Deaf in Fremont are one step closer to their goal of getting new highway signs near their campus.

Last fall, 12th grade students at the school made a presentation to state lawmakers, asking them to propose legislation that would direct the California Department of Transportation to install freeway exit signs to their school.

The students say the freeway signs would make more families with deaf or hard of hearing children aware of the school.

Now, Assemblymember Alex Lee has introduced the legislation the students requested.

It still has to pass the assembly and senate.
 