California sea lion bites 9-year-old girl

A sea lion at Asilomar Beach in Monterey County bit a 9-year-old girl who was out at surf lesson.

Corale Olsen told KSBW that the animal bit her leg, and she was treated for puncture wounds at the hospital.

"It was right next to me, and I was like ‘Oh my gosh, something really bad is going to happen.' Then it just bit me," Corale told the TV station. "It was pain, and then I was screaming."

The Monterey County State Parks chief ranger said it was the first time he'd heard of a sea lion being aggressive in that area.

Giancarlo Rulli, a spokesperson for the Marine Mammal Center, told the San Francisco Chronicle that sea lion bites on the California coast are uncommon.

"California sea lions are wild animals," Rulli told the paper. "I can only empathize in terms of it being a frightening event to have a marine mammal approach you. But I think it is very important to recognize that we are in their home when we’re in their ocean and in the bay. It is their backyard as well."



