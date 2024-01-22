California Senate debate: how to watch top 4 candidates face off

The race for a U.S. senate seat in California heats up with a debate featuring Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Katie Porter, Rep. Barbare Lee and ex-baseball player Steve Garvey on Monday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. live on KTVU FOX 2.

You can watch the debate from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on KTVU FOX 2 and in this article on KTVU.com. (Just click the video player above.)

The debate will be held in Los Angles and was organized by FOX LA, Politico and USC. The debate features the top four candidates — three Democrats and one Republican, Garvey. They qualified based on the results of a mid-December poll of likely primary voters by POLITICO/Morning Consult.

The debate will be moderated by FOX 11 anchor and host of "The Issue Is" Elex Michaelson and Senior Political Reporter at POLITICO Melanie Mason.

The quartet of candidates will appear on the USC campus to set themselves apart on public policy, experience and other issues.

The California primary will be held on March 5, also known as Super Tuesday, because many states hold their presidential primaries that day. The top two vote fetters in the Senate primary, regardless of their party affiliation, move on to face each other in the November general election

Viewers in other parts of the state can also catch the debate on FOX LA (KTTV),FOX 58 Bakersfield (KBFX), and FOX 11 Santa Barbara (KKFX). You can also listen on KFI AM 640, KOGO AM 600 San Diego, KFBK 93.1 Sacramento and Power Talk Fresno 96.7 FM.

The candidates are all vying for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died in office Sept. 28 at age 90. Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Laphonza Butler, who confirmed back in October last year that she would not run for the seat.

Viewers and attendees can submit questions using the hashtag #CASenateDebate24 on social media or email KTTVUdebate@fox.com. Questions submitted could be answered by the candidates.