California Senate debate to feature Schiff, Porter, Garvey and Lee

Monday marks the first debate in the California U.S. Senate race, and four candidates will grace the stage on why they are the best fit to represent the state on the national level.

It's a crowded race, with at least 15 candidates running. Reps. Barbara Lee, Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and former Los Angeles Dodgers Steve Garvey qualified for the live debate, moderated by POLITICO's Senior Political Reporter Melanie Mason and FOX 11's anchor Elex Michaelson.

The debate will take place Monday, Jan. 22 on USC's campus, from 6-7:30 p.m. It will be aired on KTVU FOX 2 and online here.

(KTVU FOX 2)

California's primary is scheduled for March 5. The top two candidates will advance to the general election on Nov. 5.

Schiff is considered the front-runner, polling at 25% with Garvey not too far behind, polling at 18%. Porter and Lee fall into third and fourth place, polling at 13% and 8%, respectively, according to a poll conducted by Inside Politics.

Those who want to attend the live debate will be required to register.

Viewers and attendees can submit questions using the hashtag #CASenateDebate24 on social media or email KTTVUdebate@fox.com. Questions submitted could be answered by the candidates.

The candidates are all vying for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died in office Sept. 28 at age 90. Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Laphonza Butler, who confirmed back in October last year that she would not run for the seat.