California special election, vote on redistricting measure nears

The Brief There are less than four weeks until California's special election, when voters will decide on the redistricting measure Proposition 50. A recent poll showed 54% in support of Prop 50 Proponents and opponents are working to get last minute voters to the polls.



The effort to pass California's Proposition 50 redistricting measure brought in some Democratic heavy hitters Thursday night in Oakland.

Mayor Barbara Lee was joined by East Bay Rep. Lateefah Simon and Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett – taking part in a phone bank to ensure voters turn out next month.

What they're saying:

"Prop 50 is not just fighting fire with fire. It is an opportunity for us as black women to lead the conversation in California, in Oakland," said Simon.

The three leaders portrayed Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed redraw of California's Congressional maps to add seats for Democrats as a way to save democracy – after Texas' Republican legislature passed new GOP-friendly maps at the best of Pres. Donald Trump.

"What it does is equalize and protect our democracy and make sure that housing and health care and education is equalized and not cut back, that we have representatives that are going to make it happen for our people," said Lee .

"We need to make sure that we can get the House," said Crockett. "If we don't harness the power of the people right now, that people may not end up having any power."

Big picture view:

The sprint to the finish comes as a new poll by Co/Efficient shows 54% of Californians likely to vote in the November 4th special election, support Prop 50. 36% oppose it. 10% were unsure.

But opponents say they're undeterred by those numbers – mounting what they call an October Blitz.

The other side:

"Making sure that we're reaching Republicans. making sure that we are reaching every single person.from every avenue, albeit digital, mail and text messaging," said California Republican Party chairwoman Corrin Rankin.

Rankin says this issue isn't partisan at all. It's about respecting the will of the people.

"So voters overwhelmingly decided in 2010 to keep the Independent Redistricting Commission, expand into Congressional seats. So this is what voters have twice decided what they want, and this will be the third time it's on the ballot," said Rankin.

She argues that with Republicans likely to lose up to five House seats if Prop 50 passes, that's the real threat to the Democratic process.

"I think it's a loss, it would be a loss for Californians as a whole, because, again, this is not an attack on Republicans. This is an attack on California voters. When you take away people's voices, that's an attack on them," said Rankin.