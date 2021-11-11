California stimulus checks: 784,000 new payments to be sent out

More California stimulus checks are expected to go out on Friday.

The state’s Franchise Tax Board will send some 748,000 stimulus checks to qualifying residents who filed paper tax returns this year, though a few thousand payments will be direct deposits too.

The $600 payments are part of the Golden State Stimulus II program (GSS II). The second round of stimulus checks for California residents is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's $100 billion budget that he signed into law in July. As part of the plan, the state expects to provide about $12 billion in coronavirus relief to 15.2 million California households – or about two-thirds of the state's taxpayers.

"The Golden State Stimulus is key to lifting up those hit hardest by the pandemic and supporting California’s economic recovery, putting money directly in the hands of folks who will spend it on basic needs and within their local communities," Newsom said in a statement at the time.

Eligible recipients include current California residents who lived in the state for more than half of the 2020 tax year and individuals who earned $75,000 or less in 2020.

Roughly 34,000 direct deposit payments will go out beginning Friday, Nov. 12. By Monday, Nov. 15, 750,000 GSS II checks will hit the U.S. Postal Service. The state’s Franchise Tax Board said that it could take checks up to three weeks to arrive in mailboxes.

Payments will go out by the last 3 digits of the ZIP code on your 2020 tax return.

The state released the following timeframes for qualifying recipients to expect their payments by mail based on the last three digits of their ZIP code:

000-044 10/06/2021 through 10/27/2021

045-220 10/18/2021 through 11/05/2021

221-375 11/1/2021 through 11/19/2021

376-584 11/15/2021 through 12/03/2021

585-719 11/29/2021 through 12/17/2021

720-927 12/13/2021 through 12/31/2021

928-999 12/27/2021 through 1/11/2022

To check your status and get an estimate on the amount of stimulus money you qualify for, you can go to www.ftb.ca.gov.

