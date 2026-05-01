California street renamed 'Charlie Kirk Way' in honor of slain conservative activist

The Brief Westminster, California, approved designating part of "All American Way" as "Charlie Kirk Way," honoring the conservative activist killed in 2025. Though change does not affect official addresses. The move drew mixed reactions from residents, with some opposing it, while city leaders said it symbolizes free speech rather than politics.



A Southern California city has renamed a street after slain conservative activist and podcaster Charlie Kirk.

A street sign reading "Charlie Kirk Way" now hangs from a traffic signal at an intersection in Westminster, making it the first city in the nation to dedicate a street to Kirk, who was fatally shot in 2025.

The City Council approved renaming portions of All American Way in his honor last fall.

Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump and founder of the free speech group Turning Point USA, was shot and killed in September while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Featured article

Community reaction to 'Charlie Kirk Way'

What they're saying:

According to Fox News and local outlets, some Westminster residents opposed the street renaming. Some said they "thought it was a joke," while others described the redesignation as "hateful," according to ABC7 Los Angeles.

Street renaming was the mayor's idea

Westminster Mayor Chi Charlie Nguyen, a Republican who fled communism in Vietnam in the 1970s, said it was his idea to rename a portion of "All American Way" in honor of Kirk.

"By doing this, we promote the freedom. The freedom of speech, freedom for everyone to engage in open communication here in the City of Westminster," Nguyen told ABC7 Los Angeles.

The City Council approved the measure in a 4-1 vote in November 2025. Members also voted to designate Kirk’s birthday, Oct. 14, as "Charlie Kirk Day."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ WESTMINSTER, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 29: A view of a newly installed Charlie Kirk Way sign on April 29, 2026 in Westminster, California. The Orange County, California, city of Westminster became the first city in the nation to dedicate a street to the late conservative activist and podcaster Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot in 2025, with the designation installed near Westminster Boulevard and All American Way. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Nguyen said he was inspired by Kirk’s influence on younger generations.

"I myself am very inspired by what Charlie Kirk has been doing for the country, what he’s been doing for younger people, for the next generation," he said.

The mayor defended the street signs, saying that they were not meant to be political but rather a symbol of free speech.

Scope of the change

Local perspective:

The redesignation does not officially change the street name or addresses. It applies only to physical street signs along All American Way between Westminster Boulevard and 13th Street.