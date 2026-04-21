SJPD arrest suspect in Peter's Bakery rage-fueled encounter

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The Brief San Jose police on Tuesday announced the arrest and charges filed against a 44-year-old Arkansas man, Eugene Morgan, who was captured on video, damaging equipment inside Peter's Bakery just before Christmas. Police identified Eugene Morgan as the suspect who entered the bakery on Dec. 17, 2025, at about 2:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Alum Rock Avenue, and became "enraged" when an employee declined to buy some unnamed products from him. Police also said Morgan assaulted a female customer who tried to record what was going on.



San Jose police on Tuesday announced the arrest and charges filed against a 44-year-old Arkansas man, who was captured on video, damaging equipment inside Peter's Bakery just before Christmas.

Bakery suspect ‘enraged’

What they're saying:

Police identified Eugene Morgan as the suspect who entered the bakery on Dec. 17, 2025, at about 2:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Alum Rock Avenue, and became "enraged" when an employee declined to buy some unnamed products from him.

Police also said Morgan assaulted a female customer who tried to record what was going on. She suffered minor injuries.

Morgan fled the scene, which was posted on Instagram by Peter's Bakery, and currently has nearly 15,000 likes.

Detectives began to work on the case, which they said led him to Morgan, who was in Arkansas.

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On March 3, the Fort Smith Arkansas Sheriff's Department responded to a trespassing call, which turned out to be Morgan.

It was then that Morgan was arrested in connection with the trespassing and also for the San Jose assault, police said.

Morgan was extradited back to Santa Clara County on April 9, and booked into jail in connection with felony vandalism and felony intimidation of a witness with violence.

San Jose police said the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office later filed charges for the same crimes.

Public defender

The other side:

Morgan was being represented by the Santa Clara County Public Defender's Office and was scheduled to return to court on May 22 to enter a plea.

KTVU reached out to the public defender's office on Tuesday but did not immediately hear back.

The Source San Jose police, video from Peter's Bakery



