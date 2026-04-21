Pedestrian killed near Almaden Expressway in San Jose

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The Brief SJPD are responding to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian who was killed. A vehicle struck the pedestrian in the area of Almaden Expressway and Canoas Garden Ave. at around 4:23 p.m. Traffic will be impacted by road closures, which will be in place for several hours.



Police in San Jose say a pedestrian was killed when they were struck by a vehicle on Tuesday. Road closures will be in place for several hours.

What we know:

The San Jose Police Department said the crash at the Almaden Expressway and Canoas Garden Avenue happened at around 4:23 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

No further information about the crash or those involved were immediately available.

Our cameras went to the scene and captured images of several evidence markers located at a residential property at the Canoas Garden Townhomes. It is not clear what those markers were meant to indicate. Our cameras also captured an airport taxi cab behind the police tape.

Police said a full press release is forthcoming.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A pedestrian was killed when they were struck by a vehicle in San Jose on April 21, 2026, police say. The crash happened near Almaden Expressway and Canoas Garden Avenue.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ San Jose police respond to a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian at Almaden Expressway and Canoas Garden Avenue on April 21, 2026.

The Source The San Jose Police Department