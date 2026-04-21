The Brief A double homicide suspect who was recently arrested in Mexico after years on the run in connection with a 2018 Halloween party shooting in East Palo that killed two men appeared in court on Tuesday. Julian Santana Rico, 26, was charged with murder, attempted murder, and assault; he is being held without bail. Prosecutors said before the suspect was captured, he was living a quiet life in Mexico, teaching English.



Two families waited more than eight years for the man accused of killing their loved ones to be found. Now, after a multiyear search that stretched across the U.S.-Mexico border, the suspect appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday.

Arrest after years on the run

What we know:

Julian Santana Rico, 26, was arraigned Tuesday in San Mateo County Superior Court and charged with murder in connection with a 2018 shooting in East Palo Alto.

Authorities say Santana Rico showed up uninvited to a Halloween party that October. Witnesses said a fight erupted, and Santana Rico allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, hitting four men. Two of them died.

Investigators said Santana Rico fled the scene, eventually leaving the country. He was arrested in Mexico with the help of multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, and brought back to California.

Prosecutors said the suspect had been living a quiet life in Mexico and was teaching English before he was captured.

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Court appearance

Local perspective:

A steady stream of family members and supporters filled courtroom 4A for the arraignment, which lasted only minutes.

"I feel happy. It’s the beginning," said Veronica Sandoval, whose son was injured in the shooting. "A long way to go."

Rico appeared in court wearing an orange jail jumpsuit and stood inside a glass enclosure. A judge ordered him held without bail and continued the case for one week.

He is accused of killing Edwardo Sandoval, who had recently moved to Stockton, and Mario Andres Vidales Mendez of Redwood City. Two other men were injured.

Family members said people at the scene immediately identified Santana Rico as the shooter.

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Case moving forward

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said prosecutors believe they have a strong case despite the passage of time.

"This was a lot of young people who were at a party," Wagstaffe said. "Memories are going to be difficult, but we’ll work with them...They did give original statements."

Families seek justice

What they're saying:

For the victims’ families, the court appearance marks a long-awaited step toward justice.

"We are hopeful," said Nancy Alvarado, whose brother was killed. "We are just taking it minute by minute."

Margaret Petros, executive director of Mothers Against Murder, said she trusts the judicial system will do its job.

What's next:

The county’s Private Defender Program will assign an attorney to Santana Rico. His next court date is scheduled for April 28.

If convicted of all charges, including two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon, he could face 80 years to life in prison.