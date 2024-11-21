California teen makes history as youngest to pass state bar exam, breaking her brother's record

article

The Brief Sophia Park is the youngest person to pass the California bar exam, according to the Tulare County DA's Office. At 17 years and 8 months, she took the title from her brother. The Park siblings both work in the Tulare County DA's office.



A California teen has made history by becoming the youngest person to pass the challenging state bar exam, breaking the previous record that happened to be set by her brother, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

On Nov. 8, at age 17 years and 8 months, Sophia Park received notification that she had passed the bar, which she took in July.

The teen from Orange County is currently a law clerk with the Tulare County District Attorney's Office, where her brother Peter also works. The office said that after her brother made history last year as the youngest to pass the state bar, his sister Sophia has now broken his record.

In an email statement, the State Bar of California told KTVU that as in her brother's case, its records cannot confirm whether Sophia Park is indeed the youngest person to pass the bar since its inception in 1927. Nevertheless, the state agency said, "it is once again an extraordinary and impressive achievement."

The exceptional accomplishment drew praise from the agency's director.

"The State Bar of California proudly congratulates Sophia Park on passing the California Bar Exam at just 17 years old," said State Bar Executive Director Leah Wilson. "This remarkable achievement follows her brother Peter Park’s similar success last year, further highlighting their extraordinary dedication and talent."

According to the DA's office, Sophia bumped her brother by only months for the record. Peter Park, was 17 years, 11 months when he accomplished the arduous feat, the office said.

Both siblings took advantage of a state bar rule that allows students to apply to law school through the completion of College Level Proficiency Exams (CLEPS).

Sophia Park was 13 when she enrolled in law school, while simultaneously attending junior high school at Oxford Academy in Cypress, in Orange County, the DA’s office said.

The teen graduated from Sacramento-based Northwestern California University School of Law, a fully accredited online law study program.

Last year, she gained hands-on experience working as an intern with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, officials said.

"Sophia is on track to be sworn in as a licensed attorney in March of 2025 upon turning 18, when she plans to join the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office as a prosecutor like her brother," the office said.

Peter Park was sworn in as one of California's youngest practicing attorneys about a year ago.

His sister looked ahead as she prepared to join her brother in the ranks as a deputy district attorney.

"As a prosecutor," Sophia Park said, "I will work to see justice served and ensure that victims’ voices are heard."

The siblings emigrated from Korea with their family almost 15 years ago and grew up in Southern California.

The DA's office said they are the first and only teen brother-sister duo in a district attorney's office it is aware of.

The young siblings' success is even more notable as the California bar has long been considered among the most difficult in the nation.

"Passing the State Bar exam at any age is a tremendous accomplishment," Wilson said, "and to do so at 17 is truly exceptional."

Sophia Park (middle) with brother Peter Park (left) and District Attorney Tim Ward. Sophia has become the youngest person to pass the California bar exam, the Tulare County District Attorney's Office said. She broke her brother's record who previousl (Tulare County District Attorney's Office) Expand

The Source Information for this story was provided by the Tulare County District Attorney's Office.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.