San Quentin's puppy training program

It was a special moment for two men serving time in San Quentin's prison when they got reunited with two dogs they trained to be service animals.

The moment on Monday was full circle for Chase Benoit and Jared Hansen, who started the puppy training program at San Quentin in 2023.

The program is a part of a bigger push to give less dangerous prisoners' education, training and more.



"For me, being in this program, it's given me something that I think I was searching in my whole life," Benoit said. "And that was really, like, purpose and a meaningful purpose. Doing something that's good, better, bigger than myself. And feeling like I'm part of something great."



This was the first time the two men saw Wendel and Artemis again, who are two black labs.

Dog experts say puppies trained in prison programs are more likely to successfully become a service dog.

