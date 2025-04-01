San Francisco sex worker convicted of killing customer who asked for refund

The Brief Leion Butler, also known as Leniyah Butler, 21, was convicted of killing a customer who asked for a refund. Butler was acquitted of second-degree murder, but found guilty of voluntary manslaughter. The victim's lifeless body was found at the Crissy Field East Beach area of the Presidio.



A San Francisco sex worker was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the 2023 killing of a customer who asked for his money back, federal authorities said.

Victim shot in the eye

What we know:

The killing happened on Nov. 12, 2023, at the Crissy Field East Beach area of the Presidio, where the victim’s body was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Federal prosecutors said Leion Butler, also known as Leniyah Butler, 21, was responsible for the killing, which occurred after Butler performed a sex act on the victim.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Butler shot the victim once in the eye after he asked for a refund and told Butler to get out of the car.

Killer tried to wipe away DNA evidence

Dig deeper:

After the shooting, Butler stole the victim’s car, drove it to Hunters Point, and attempted to wipe away fingerprints and DNA.

Prosecutors said Butler spent the rest of that morning scattering physical evidence, including the gun.

The victim’s car was found abandoned three days later.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the victim’s family, whose son and brother was taken from them prematurely, and hope today’s verdict brings some measure of justice," Acting U.S. Attorney Patrick D. Robbins said.

On Monday, the jury acquitted Butler of second-degree murder but convicted them of voluntary manslaughter.

Butler’s sentencing is scheduled for June 27. Butler faces 15 years.