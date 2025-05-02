California voters skeptical of Gov. Newsom's political shift: poll

A new poll finds many California voters are skeptical of Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent political shift.

The Sacramento Bee reports the survey found 40% of respondents believe the governor's recent policy adjustments on issues like transgender athletes and homelessness are part of a way to make himself more appealing to moderates, to try and run for national office.

Twenty-six percent of respondents said they believed the governor’s recent remarks on transgender athletes in sports, order to break up homeless encampments, and sending state police to help local agencies crack down on violent crime were "a fake attempt to make people think he is changing, but he will never really change."

The poll included responses from 928 California voters reached online and via phone last week by nonpartisan firm Probolsky Research.

Firm president Adam Probolsky is a former GOP consultant now registered as no-party preference.

Newsom's office did not respond to the Bee for comment.

In another recent poll, Newsom held a 33% approval rating, and more than half of respondents said he should not run for president.

