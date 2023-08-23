California woman 1st tourist to be ID'd in Maui

article

A California woman was the first tourist identified by officials as a victim of the deadly Maui fires.

Theresa Cook, 72, of Pollock Pines, Calif., was staying in a hotel in Lahaina and was scheduled to fly home on August 9, one day after the fire started, according to a Facebook post by her daughter.

Sacramento-station KCRA3 said that Cook was traveling alone in Maui when her hotel in Lahaina was evacuated. She left on foot and was never heard from by family the day of the fire.

Her family had been working the FBI and was told last weekend her remains were recovered from the fire.

Maui County authorities announced Cook's death on Thursday.

Authorities have placed the current death toll at 115.

Officials have identified 43 victims and released the names of about half as of Wednesday.

The wildfires, which broke out on Aug. 8 in Maui, were Hawaii’s deadliest natural disaster and the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history.