California woman, 49, dies while hiking in Grand Canyon

Officials say a woman from California died while hiking on the South Kaibab Trail in the Grand Canyon with her husband and a friend.

Grand Canyon National Park officials say the woman, identified as Catherine Houe from Daly City, became dizzy, disoriented, and stopped breathing while hiking into the canyon to spend the night at Phantom Ranch on June 24.

Houe's death is believed to be heat-related as temperatures on June 24 reached 114°.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the exact cause of death.

Grand Canyon National Park strongly urges visitors to be prepared for excessively hot days in the coming weeks. In the summer, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120° F (49° C) in the shade. Hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks including heat exhaustion, heatstroke, hyponatremia, and death.