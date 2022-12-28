California woman uses broken down car to inspire 'can do' video

A Sacramento-area woman decided used her broken down car as a teaching moment for others.

Rachael McKinney of Elk Grove said she's very comfortable with fix-it projects, so when her car window was busted, she didn't want to spend the money on hiring someone to replace it for her.

She grew up with a father who showed her how to fix things from a young age.

And she decided to share her how-to project -- starting with going to junkyards to find the correct window -- and posted her work on social media in hopes of inspiring other women.

"Since the video, I have gotten mentions from other women who said ‘you have informed me to fix my own car.’"



McKinney said she hopes to pass along that attitude to her own daughter.

KCRA contributed to this report.

