California woman wins lottery for the 3rd time
COMPTON, Calif. - A California woman won the lottery for a third time, and this time she took home $2 million.
Ruby Evans bought the winning ticket at a Compton donut shop and thought she has won $2,000. But when Evans claimed her ticket, three extra zeros appeared on the terminal screen.
Featured
She told the California Lottery she recently won $5,000 at that same donut shop and won $100,000 on a different scratcher in 2013.
Evans says she'll share part of the $2 million with her daughters and use it to pay bills.
SEE ALSO: Pennsylvania man wins 2nd $50,000 lottery prize from same scratch-off game