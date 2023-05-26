California woman wins lottery for the 3rd time

A California woman won the lottery for a third time, and this time she took home $2 million.

Ruby Evans bought the winning ticket at a Compton donut shop and thought she has won $2,000. But when Evans claimed her ticket, three extra zeros appeared on the terminal screen.

She told the California Lottery she recently won $5,000 at that same donut shop and won $100,000 on a different scratcher in 2013.

Evans says she'll share part of the $2 million with her daughters and use it to pay bills.

