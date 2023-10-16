Deadline to file taxes extended again for most California residents

The Internal Revenue Service on Monday said that Californians affected by last winter storms have an extra month to file their taxes.

Instead of paying Uncle Sam on Oct. 16, the new deadline to file 2022 returns is Nov. 16, the IRS said.

The federal government noted that 55 of California's 58 counties qualify. Only residents of Lassen, Modoc and Shasta counties were not eligible.

IRS relief is based on three different FEMA disaster declarations covering severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides over a period of several months.

As long as a resident's address of record is in a disaster-area locality, the IRS said individual and business taxpayers automatically get the extra time without having to ask for it.

It is possible an affected taxpayer may not have an IRS address of record located in the disaster area, for example, because they moved to the disaster area after filing their return.

If that's the case, the taxpayer could receive a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS for the postponement period. The taxpayer should call the number on the notice to have the penalty abated.

Taxpayers qualifying for relief who live outside the disaster area need to contact the IRS at 866-562-5227 .

For more information, click here.