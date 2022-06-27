Californians could get up to $350 apiece in inflation relief

Inflation relief checks could be in your bank account by the end of the year according to a tentative plan worked out by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers.

Most Californians could see a check ranging from $200 to $350 based on their income.

It's part of the state's agreed $17 billion inflation relief package going out to 23 million Californians meant to help offer relief for rising inflation and gas prices.

If you are single and earn less than $75,000 a year, you'll get $350.

You'll get $250 if you make less than $125,000

And you'll get a $200 check if you make less than $250,000

Each of those values double if you are married with joint salaries.

That means a family of three can receive up to $1,050 in relief.

According to the state, 82 percent of people who will receive a payment fit this mold.

Those payments can start going out as early as October but most Californians will likely get their money early next year.

There are smaller payments for people who make more money.

If you make more than $250,000-thousand or have a joint income of $500,000 then you will not receive any relief checks.

The plan also suggests suspending the gas tax for at least a year, which could save 23 cents per gallon.

The plan still needs to be voted and approved by the state Legislature then signed by Newsom.

That will likely happen next week when the legislature is set to discuss its final state budget plan next week.