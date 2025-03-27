Californians have new access to 300,000 ebooks and audiobooks

article

Californians now have free access to 30,000 ebooks and audiobooks available from the California State Library's virtual bookshelf.

All you need is an internet connection and an email address.

The library made the announcement this week and says it's already seeing an influx of new users on the Palace app. The virtual bookshelf is made possible through a partnership with the Palace Project.

The books are from multiple genres and are in more than 20 languages.

"With just a few clicks, any Californian can go and grab what they're looking for on California's Bookshelf. Trust me, we've tried to make something for every reader," said California State Librarian Greg Lucas. "From your home, a coffee shop or while traveling, you will always be connected to convenience with this new virtual library bookshelf."

The library said in an update that the increased traffic has caused the app to slow or see outages, but the Palace team is currently working on the issue.

The California State Library was founded in 1850 and is the central reference and research library for state government and Legislature.

You can find the steps on how to create your virtual library card on the California State Library's website.