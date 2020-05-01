California's approved outdoor activities list during shelter-in-place

article

With so many questions about whether it's OK to play tennis and to watch sunsets during the shelter-in-place order, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office released a list of approved activities. However, the Bay Area has a slightly different list and Newsom said he would not challenge that.

Here they are:

It's OK to go outside to go for a walk, to exercise, and participate in healthy activities as long as you maintain a safe physical distance of six feet and gather only with members of your household.

*Parks may be closed to help slow the spread of the virus. Check with local officials about park closures in your area.

Athletics

Badminton (singles)

Throwing a baseball/softball

BMX biking

Canoeing (singles)

Crabbing

Cycling

Exploring Rock Pools

Gardening (not in groups)

Golf (singles, walking – no cart)

Hiking (trails/ paths allowing distancing)

Horse Riding (singles)

Jogging and running

Kite Boarding and Kitesurfing

Meditation

Outdoor Photography

Picnics (with your stay-home household members only)

Quad Biking

Rock Climbing

Roller Skating and Roller Blading

Rowing (singles)

Scootering (not in groups)

Skateboarding (not in groups)

Soft Martial Arts – Tai Chi, Chi Kung (not in groups)

Table Tennis (singles)

Tennis (allowed in Contra Costa and Alameda counties. San Francisco said no because of the shared ball)

Throwing a football, kicking a soccer ball (not in groups)

Trail Running

Trampolining

Tree Climbing

Volleyball (singles)

Walk the dog

Wash the car

Watch the sunrise or sunset

Yoga

You can walk your dog. You can go to the vet or pet hospital if your pet is sick. Remember to distance yourself at least six feet from other pets and owners.

Californians can walk, run, hike and bike in their local neighborhoods as long as they continue to practice social distancing of six feet. This means avoiding crowded trails and parking lots.

Some state parks, campgrounds, museums, and visitor centers have been closed to help slow the spread of the virus. A list of all closures can be found at www.parks.ca.gov/flattenthecurve. For information on National Parks, please visit their website here.

*Parking lots in Bay Area regional parks are likely to be closed, but it's OK to hike in them if you walk or bike there, or park on the side of the road.