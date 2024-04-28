Expand / Collapse search

California's oldest restaurant celebrates 175th birthday

By KTVU staff
Published  April 28, 2024 8:41pm PDT
SAN FRANCISCO - The oldest restaurant in California, located in the Bay Area, is celebrating its birthday.

Tadich Grill celebrates its 175th birthday in San Francisco's Financial District.

On Sunday, the restaurant welcomed customers to celebrate the occasion. Patrons were invited to enjoy celebratory libations and sample some of the dishes that have made Tadich Grill an institution.

You can still celebrate the grill's longevity with a bloody Mary that costs $1.75; this offer runs through the end of April.