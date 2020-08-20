California's oldest state park, Big Basin, suffers extensive damage because of wildfire

article

California’s oldest state park has suffered sustained extensive damage from the CZU August Lightning Complex Fires in Santa Cruz County and is closed until further notice, the state parks department said.

The raging fire on Tuesday damaged Big Basin Redwoods State Park's headquarters, historic core and campgrounds, the park district said. As of Thursday, the fire, spanning Santa Cruz and San Mateo Counties, had scorched 40,000 acres.

And while avid campers and hikers were mourning the loss of one of the most popular Bay Area outdoor spots, the park department said that fortunately, everyone at Little Basin and Big Basin was evacuated before the flames could reach them.

Big Basin Redwoods was established in 1902, making it the Golden State's oldest park.

It's located in the heart of the Santa Cruz Mountains, and its biggest attractions—literally—are its ancient coast redwoods.

People flock to the park to see the trees, some of which are more than 50 feet around and as tall as the Statue of Liberty. At 1,000 to 1,800 years old, some may predate the Roman Empire.

The park has more than 80 miles of trails and boasts waterfalls, lush canyons, deer, raccons, bobcats, Steller’s jays, egrets, herons and California woodpeckers.

Other state parks are also closed because of the wildfires. The list is here.