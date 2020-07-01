California's paid family leave program expands from 6 to 8 weeks

article

New parents will have more time to care for their child thanks to Senate Bill 83, which took effect in California on Wednesday.

Beginning July 1, 2020, benefits under Paid Family Leave will increase from six weeks to eight weeks.

California's previous law provided employees “who take time off from work to care for a seriously ill family member or to bond with a new child entering the family through birth, adoption, or foster care placement” with partial pay.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The law that took effect Wednesday will “instead provide for wage replacement benefits for up to eight weeks to workers who take time off work to care for a seriously ill family member or to bond with a minor child within one year of birth or placement, as specified.”

California was the first state in the U.S. to implement a paid family leave program. Since then, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Washington, as well as the District of Columbia have created similar programs.