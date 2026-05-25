The Brief Monday marked the 10-year anniversary of the kidnapping of Vallejo teen Pearl Pinson, who disappeared on May 25, 2016. Investigators identified Fernando Castro as the suspect, but he was later killed in an unrelated shootout with police in Santa Barbara County. Pearl’s family held a vigil Monday at the site where she was abducted as authorities continue to seek leads in the case.



Monday marked 10 years since Vallejo teen Pearl Pinson was kidnapped.

Pearl was abducted May 25, 2016, while walking to a bus stop in Vallejo, according to police. Witnesses told investigators they saw the 15-year-old being dragged into a car. She has not been seen since.

She was wearing a gray sweater and black leggings, according to the Polly Klaas Foundation.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ An undated Facebook photo of Peal Pinson.

Suspect identified, later killed

What we know:

Police identified 19-year-old Fernando Castro as the suspect in the case. Authorities said Castro had no known connection to Pearl.

Castro was later killed in an unrelated shootout with police in Los Alamos, in Santa Barbara County.

"Unfortunately, he may have taken the secret of what happened to Pearl with him to his grave," the Solano County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

The agency said the investigation remains active and detectives are still seeking leads in the case.

Family holds vigil

What's next:

As they have every year since Pearl’s disappearance, family members and supporters held a vigil in her honor and prayed for her safe return.

The vigil was held at the Highway 780 pedestrian overcrossing near Home Acres and Lewis Avenue in Vallejo, the same area where Pearl was kidnapped.

Pearl’s mother died in 2022

In 2022, Pearl’s mother, Annie Pinson, died from complications related to liver and kidney problems.