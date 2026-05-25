10 years since Vallejo teen Pearl Pinson was kidnapped
VALLEJO, Calif. - Monday marked 10 years since Vallejo teen Pearl Pinson was kidnapped.
Pearl was abducted May 25, 2016, while walking to a bus stop in Vallejo, according to police. Witnesses told investigators they saw the 15-year-old being dragged into a car. She has not been seen since.
She was wearing a gray sweater and black leggings, according to the Polly Klaas Foundation.
An undated Facebook photo of Peal Pinson.
Suspect identified, later killed
What we know:
Police identified 19-year-old Fernando Castro as the suspect in the case. Authorities said Castro had no known connection to Pearl.
Castro was later killed in an unrelated shootout with police in Los Alamos, in Santa Barbara County.
"Unfortunately, he may have taken the secret of what happened to Pearl with him to his grave," the Solano County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.
The agency said the investigation remains active and detectives are still seeking leads in the case.
Family holds vigil
What's next:
As they have every year since Pearl’s disappearance, family members and supporters held a vigil in her honor and prayed for her safe return.
The vigil was held at the Highway 780 pedestrian overcrossing near Home Acres and Lewis Avenue in Vallejo, the same area where Pearl was kidnapped.
Pearl’s mother died in 2022
In 2022, Pearl’s mother, Annie Pinson, died from complications related to liver and kidney problems.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Solano County Sheriff's Office, along with previous KTVU reporting.