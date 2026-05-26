I-80 shooting near Richmond leaves one injured

The Brief There was a shooting on I-80 near Richmond on Monday evening. One person was injured. The highway was closed for more than an hour.



Interstate 80 in Richmond fully reopened Tuesday morning following a freeway shooting the previous night that left one person hospitalized.

According to the California Highway Patrol, gunfire was reported in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Hilltop Drive at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

The subsequent investigation and highway closure backed up traffic for more than an hour.

Authorities stated that no arrests have been made, and it remains unclear what sparked the shooting. The condition of the victim has not been released.