Calistoga police officer hits 22-year-old pedestrian: CHP

A Calistoga police officer hit a 22-year-old woman walking in the street on Monday evening while driving a department patrol car, prompting a California Highway Patrol investigation.

The incident was reported about 7 p.m. at Berry and Washington, not far from Highway 29.

CHP Cmdr. Mike McClellin told KTVU that officers believe the young woman was in the crosswalk, but they are looking to confirm that.

McClellin said he wants to know what the officer was doing before the crash.

The woman, who suffered head trauma, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her exact condition wasn't known.

McClellin said that his agency is investigating what happened to "make sure we have a fair and independent" analysis to "determine the facts of the case."