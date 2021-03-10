Calls for police reform at Angelo Quinto vigil in Antioch

Supporters came to Antioch from all over the Bay Area to mark what would have been Angelo Quinto's 31st birthday.

Family members say they called police last December when Quinto was having a mental health crisis. They say that call resulted in his death.

At a vigil honoring him Wednesday evening, people called for police reform.

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe says changes are coming including body cameras for police officers.

Quinto's family and supporters say they'll work to make sure he didn't die in vain.

At a park at West 10th Street and A Street, Quinto's family says he would have celebrated his birthday on this day.

Instead, they are mourning his death and calling for justice.

"I should have told him he was getting really old. Without a single doubt in my mind that he would live to see his face wrinkle and his hair turn gray," says Bella Collins, Quinto's sister.

But Quinto's life was cut short on December 23.

His family says he suffered from anxiety and depression.

His sister called police for help. His mom took cell phone video of Quinto after police handcuffed him.

The family's attorney says two officers: first one, then the other, pressed down on the back of Quinto's neck.

"He was in need of help and within five minutes his life was taken from him. It's unconscionable," says John Burris, the family's attorney.

The family has filed a wrongful death claim against the city of Antioch.

"Change has come to Antioch," says Mayor Thorpe and that there are several investigations into Quinto's death.

Aside from body cameras for police, he's also advocating for a partnership with nonprofits to provide a non-police reponse to calls for help involving those with mental health issues.

"We don't have time to wait. We have to have a mental health response team out there in the community immediately," says Thorpe.

Family members describe Quinto, a former Navy sailor, as a talented artist who was hoping to work in the video game industry.

"Angelo wasn't perfect, but his life still mattered," says Beverly Veloya, Quinto's cousin.

"I would give anything for a do-over, to avoid the tragedy," says Robert Collins, Quinto's stepfather.

Mayor Thorpe says every police officer will be equipped with a body camera by the end of May.

The city council vote on alternatives to police response to mental health calls is scheduled for March 23.

The family is asking the community to support police reform.