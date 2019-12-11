Caltrain hits person trespassing on tracks in Mountain View

article

A Caltrain struck a man trespassing on the tracks in Mountain View Wednesday afternoon, the transit agency confirmed.

At approximately 3:15 p.m. a southbound #152 train hit the person near the Castro Street grade crossing.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and tended to the victim, who has been taken to the hospital for observation.

Trains have since been cleared for movement, after they were stopped and the system experienced 60 minute delays.

There were 300 passengers on board the involved train and none of them were injured.



