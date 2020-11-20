Caltrain hits two occupied vehicles in Burlingame, no one injured

article

A Caltrain headed north struck two occupied vehicles on the tracks in Burlingame on Friday.

At approximately 4:40 p.m., a northbound train with 45 passengers struck the vehicles at the Broadway Avenue grade crossing in Burlingame, officials said.

Caltrain officials reported no injuries. Between the two vehicles hit, there were six passengers.

The southbound track remains open for single tracking with restricted speeds. Passengers on the affected train were transferred and the system is experiencing major delays.