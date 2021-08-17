Expand / Collapse search

Caltrain strikes occupied vehicle in Burlingame, fatally injures driver

By KTVU staff
Caltrain
BURLINGAME, Calif. - The driver of a vehicle was killed on Tuesday when the vehicle they were in was struck by a Caltrain in Burlingame, officials say. 

The collision happened at the Burlingame grade at around 4:35 p.m. to a train that was headed northbound. The train involved had roughly 145 passengers. None of them were reported to be injured. 

Emergency personnel are at the scene and trains are single tracking through the affected area about an hour after the incident, Caltrain officials said. 

Another northbound train will be accommodating passengers left at the scene. 