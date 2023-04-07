Caltrain suspends weekend service between Belmont, Menlo Park for electrical work

Just in time for the San Francisco Giants' opening homestand, Caltrain will suspend service between Belmont and Menlo Park for electrical work for the next two weekends.

Service will be interrupted Saturday and Sunday and during the April 15-16 weekend, the rail service said Friday.

"Caltrain encourages riders, including Giants fans heading to Oracle Park on April 8 and 9, to seek alternative transit options," Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said.

Shuttle buses will be provided for riders between Belmont and Menlo Park, Lieberman added.

The electrical work will not affect weekday service.