Party in full swing for San Francisco Giants' home opener

Friday was Opening Day at Oracle Park, where the San Francisco Giants hosted the Kansas City Royals. Three hours before the first pitch fans were already streaming into the park.

Legendary Giants second baseman Tito Fuentes was on hand. He said there's nothing like Opening Day. "There's nothing that can replace Opening Day," said Fuentes. "No matter what happens, this day you feel it. The players, the fans."

With the national anthem and the first pitch, the game got underway at 1:35 p.m. Fans who've come for years said there's nothing like the home opener. "It is beautiful," said Sharron Jansen. "I mean, I have come down here, I love to see all the people out here. I love to watch the Giants play. It's so exciting."

For some fans it was a new experience. "It's my first one ever. It was my 60th birthday last week and my wife got me these as my birthday gift," said Darcy Bentley. "So, first time Opening Day ever."

Longtime fans say they're ready for a new season, with new MLB rules, aimed at speeding up the game. "I love baseball," said Steve Picone. "We've been season ticket holders for over 30 years and the way that the game was going it was just didn't seem to be baseball anymore. You have the fielders where on the dirt now, where they're supposed to be on either side of the bags. Having the game go a little bit faster. I think it's good for the game."

Two hours before game time, fans were already packed into Momo's across the street from Oracle Park.

Now celebrating 25 years in business, owner Scott Morton says rain or shine the fans were ready to pack his outdoor patio to celebrate the home opener, which is great for business. "Day games are the best and on Opening Day in particular, this bar, there might as well not be a baseball game to go to across the street," said Morton. "We're going to have a couple hundred people out on our patio throughout the nine innings."

Today was game one of the three game series against the Royals.

The Giants take on longtime rivals the Dodgers for a three came series starting Monday.

