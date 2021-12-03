Caltrain's festive holiday train is back

Caltrain's holiday train has returned after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

First stop was Friday morning in San Francisco, and other stops are planned this weekend at Bay Area stations.

"Come on out, enjoy the music, enjoy the lights, enjoy seeing other people, and enjoy giving the gift of Christmas and the joy of giving to others," said participant Matthew Madsen of the Salvation Army.

"I mean, this is just trying to get things back into normal, I think people want a little bit of normal, and this is an opportunity for that," he continued.

Santa Claus, his elves, and other costumed characters will take part in the event.

All entertainment will be outside of the train at each station.

The train will start in San Francisco and make stops along the Peninsula both Saturday and Sunday.

Caltrain is accepting gift donations for the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots at each stop.

