Governor Newsom takes part in state Capitol tree lighting ceremony

The 90th annual State Capitol tree lighting ceremony took place Thursday night in Sacramento.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom took part in the live event.

The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir and San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus were there to help kick off the holiday season.

The 65-foot tree with 14,000 lights was decorated with more than 300 traditional ornaments, as well as 500 hand-crafted ornaments made by children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

It has been 38 years since California Governor Deukmejian started the tradition of inviting a child with developmental disabilities who receives services from one of the 21 nonprofit regional centers in the state.

During the ceremony the child hangs an ornament on the Capitol tree and "hits the switch" to light the tree, according to the state's website.

