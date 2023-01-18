Caltrain reports first fatality of year after individual stuck by train in San Francisco
article
SAN FRANCISCO - A person has died after being struck by a Caltrain Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, making it Caltrain's first fatality of 2023, officials said.
Caltrain Train 512 was traveling southbound when it fatally struck an individual around 1:25 p.m. between Tunnel 2 and Tunnel 3.
Both tracks have reopened and are operating at maximum speed.
Thirty-seven people were on Train 512. No injuries were reported, officials said.
Those traveling by Caltrain should expect delays as operations resume.
Passengers on Train 512 were transferred to a bus bridge. Transportation is set up from Bayshore to Fourth and King and Fourth and King to Bayshore by Sam Trans.
The victim has not been named at this time.