The Great Escape: Camels break loose at Ohio amusement park

An Ohio amusement park had to figure out how to corral two camels that broke out of their enclosure at the park’s petting zoo.

The escape happened at Cedar Point, an amusement park in Sandusky.

Justin Garcia recorded video, saying he was visiting the amusement park with his family. He had just gotten off a ride when they saw the camels roaming.

RELATED: Rare intersex kitten defies feline genetics, surprises vets at Oregon shelter

"We were almost trampled by two massive mammals," Garcia told Storyful. "We put some space in between us and watched the aftermath of what could have been a very dangerous situation."

The park's spokesperson Tony Clark told a local news outlet that no one was hurt and that the camels decided to take an unplanned stroll just outside their home at The Barnyard (our ‘petting zoo’ area on the Frontier Trail) but were quickly returned."

It's unclear how the animals escaped.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.