Cameras spot high-speed chase by Coliseum after hit-and-run

Authorities in Alameda County on Friday are searching for the people who took them on a wild, early morning chase.

Alameda County Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly said there was a hit-and-run in Hayward, which led to a short pursuit.

The driver of a truck got Interstate Highway 880 about 3:30 a.m. and led sheriff's deputies through several neighborhoods near the Oakland Coliseum, video at the scene shows.

Then, the suspects jumped out of the truck near 69th Avenue and got into another vehicle.

A KTVU tower camera captured video of the suspects driving in the second vehicle.

They eventually got away.

Kelly said that his deputies terminated the pursuit after the suspects jumped into a getaway car and took off again.

A shoe left behind during a high-speed chase in Oakland. Jan. 24, 2020