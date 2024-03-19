Campbell police fatally shoot man during domestic dispute

article

A Campbell police officer shot and killed a man during a response to a domestic violence case early Tuesday morning.

Miguel Agustin Nava Gomez, 31, died in a shooting that occurred after officers responded around 3 a.m. to a text-to-911 message from a woman reporting a domestic violence incident at an apartment in the 1800 block of South Bascom Avenue, Campbell police said in a news release.

Police communicated with the woman until she met with officers outside of the apartment and said Gomez and her two children were still inside the unit. Officers determined Gomez had been served a restraining order from the woman and had an outstanding warrant for domestic violence and was prohibited from possessing firearms, police said.

Shortly before 4 a.m., police contacted Gomez, who allegedly opened fire at officers. An officer returned fire, striking him. Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene and the children were rescued and reunited with their mother, according to police.

More details about the shooting, as well as the name of the officer who shot Gomez, were not immediately available. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office is working with Campbell police to investigate the shooting by the officer, as is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings in the county.

"In the midst of a volatile situation, our officers remained steadfast in professionalism and bravery, putting their lives on the line to protect our community," Campbell Police Chief Gary Berg said in a statement. "Their quick actions saved the children involved and averted potential harm to others, underscoring their dedication to prioritizing the safety and welfare of Campbell."