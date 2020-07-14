Campfire restrictions expected due to wildfire threat

Federal and state agencies that oversee wilderness areas in California are planning to place restrictions on campfires, to reduce the threat of wildfires.

Campfires, outside of designated fire rings, are already been banned in some areas, and may be banned in more parts of the state.

In some cases, campfire restrictions may extend into the fall.

The restrictions are being developed by the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and California State Parks, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Togethery, they are responsible for more than 100 wilderness areas in California.

Each agency is working on its own rules, the Chronicle reported.