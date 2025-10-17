Can Wine Country 'crush parties' help pull the industry out of its slump?

Believe it or not, at grape harvest time, full out crush parties are relatively new in Wine Country. But those parties may hold an important key to pulling the industry out of its doldrums.

Harvest time party

If you want to expand your market, make sure to include the younger generations. To do that, V. Sattui Winery celebrated its Golden Anniversary with a harvest "Crush Party" on Friday night.

There was wine grape stomping for anyone and everyone. Modern crushing was also on display. Party goers not only tasted wine, but sampled the kinds of grapes that went into it. There was a display of how oak barrels are toasted to help impart flavor into the wines they would hold.

A band played into the late hours as people strolled, chatted, met new friends, ate a variety of foods, and tasted many wines, some coming out of giant bottles.

"I think it's that kind of experience that people buy into and becomes a connection," said Tom Davies, who runs the winery and mercado.

Seeking younger clientele

Through such gatherings, the winery is helping solve the wine industry's biggest problem: too few younger wine drinkers.

"There's a lot of younger people here because we love to do these kinds of things. We need more of that and so I think this, I hope other people will follow what we're doing," said Davies.

For younger drinkers, Gen Z and X, it's all about the experience, not just a product.

"This is a different experience; in-life experience that you want to have versus online, watching things, but coming together. I think so," said crush party goer Dawn Abram.

Kaitlyn Apodaca brought her boyfriend. "He just really wanted to stomp grapes because that was something we hadn't done before but also to be able to enjoy a full experience. It's not just drinking," said Apodaca. "It's a social thing too. I think events like this really kind of bring to life what I think wine is really about. It's really a social, a social experience," said Ben Levicki.

A learning experience

It's a learning experience too.

"I'm a little bit more new to it. I would say to just kind of like see how it's made and get a little more of appreciation for the industry as a whole. They also taste around a little bit too," said Levicki.

"For me, what really got me invested was learning about the artistry and the beauty and the passion that goes behind wine," said Apodaca.

Part of that, free, three flight tastings on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

"We want to make our doors wider, be more inclusive and I think it's important not only for the success of our winery but for the entire industry too," said V. Sattui’s Davies.

Experts say the industry here needs to do more old-school stuff such as parties, picnics, economy or free tastings to widen the net. Then the experience seekers will come.