Canyon fire in Marin County burns in 'difficult' area

A wildfire broke out in a wooded, hilly area of Marin County on Wednesday.

The fire, burning north of Stinson Beach, is not endangering homes and businesses, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

"No threat to the surrounding communities at this time.," the sheriff's office said.

However, "access is difficult," the sheriff's office tweeted.

The fire had burned approximately 2 acres near Audubon Canyon, off of Shoreline Highway, the sheriff's office said.

A Cal Fire helicopter was flying to help put out the blaze.