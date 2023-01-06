Capitola in state of emergency after storm knocks out power, historic pier

Residents of Capitola were still without power on Friday and told to evacuate after the atmospheric river slammed their coastal city in Santa Cruz County, where their historic pier was torn apart in the heavy rains and wind.

The city council is expected to meet at 4 p.m. Friday to discuss the emergency and ask for the state to reimburse the city for repairs.

According to city documents, estimates for damage caused by the storm on Wednesday is already about $1.5 million.

On Friday morning, the city was blanketed in dark. Restaurants and businesses were closed.

The most notable piece of damage in Capitola Village is found at the wharf. Part of the boardwalk was washed away in the storm, and pieces were pushed right into storefronts of the beach side businesses.

Evacuation orders on Friday were still in effect, mostly because of the rising levels of the Soquel Creek.

Capitola City Manager Jamie Goldstin said at a news conference on Thursday that the water levels rose much higher than expected.

PG&E crews are now waiting to get the OK from city emergency services to come in and start restoring power.

Many of these business owners don't expect to reopen any time soon with more storms on the way this weekend.