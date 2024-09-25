Capitola reopens pier after wharf battered by storms

The pier at the Capitola wharf will finally reopen on Wednesday to the public, after repairs following the last two years of winter storms.

The city is throwing a free party at 2 p.m. with food trucks, music and a beer garden to celebrate.

Last winter, rains brutally damaged the wharf, splitting the pier in half, which remained that way for more than a year.

The storms also wrecked restaurants and shops in the village; many of them closed for months.

The city launched the Capitola Wharf Enhancement Project, raising nearly $500,000.

The repairs include a wider wharf, new decks and railings. More than 150 piles were replaced, and high-tech bathrooms were installed. There's also an upgraded fish-cleaning station, better lighting and public art.