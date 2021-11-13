Car burglary ring busted in Livermore after resident gives tip

Livermore Police say a tip from an observant resident helped them bust a car burglary ring.

The resident allegedly saw people acting suspiciously and snapped a photo of a partial license plate in January.

When officers responded they found that a catalytic converter had been stolen.

The officers formed a task force and after a 11-month investigation identified 30 suspects.

A search warrant in Stockton recovered more than 50 catalytic converters, illegal weapons, drugs, and nearly $100,000 in cash, according to authorities.

The Bay Area has seen a surge in catalytic converter thefts recently. Last month four men were arrested in Fairfield for their involvement in a similar ring.

