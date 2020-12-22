Car caravan to draw attention to shooting death of 6-year-old San Francisco boy

Jace Young can now be seen around San Francisco.



The 6-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bayview on the Fourth of July as a crowd gathered to watch fireworks. A billboard has been erected in his honor.

On Tuesday, friends and family are leading a caravan across the Bay Bridge to bring attention to the case and to call for an end to gun violence.

Father of slain 6-year-old SF boy speaks out

Speaking shortly after his son won killed, father Jason Young said he wanted to find some justice in this senseless killing.

"Jace was different," he said at the time. "My son was different. My son mattered. My son was gonna be somebody! I need everybody to understand that," Young said.

Police have not made an arrest Authorities said the boy was not the intended target.