Photos: Car catapults over edge of off-ramp, into building in San Francisco

A woman was taken to the hospital after her car catapulted off a San Francisco overpass and into a building Sunday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers with CHP San Francisco responded to a 911 call reporting a crash just after 11:00 p.m. Once on scene, they found a Toyota Corolla with major collision damage on the left shoulder of the on-ramp, next to a building with extensive damage to the second and third floors.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The car came to rest on the shoulder of the off-ramp. ((Photo courtesy of CHP San Francisco))

The woman was driving westbound on Interstate Highway 80 when she took the Harrison Street raised off-ramp. According to CHP, she took the curvature of the ramp at too high a speed and lost control of her vehicle. Her car was then launched into the air, off the ramp, and into a building. It then plummeted onto the eastbound Sterling Street on-ramp.

Though CHP does not currently know the woman's condition, they said she was wearing her seat belt and survived. An investigation into the crash is underway. CHP is asking the community to remember that "Seat belts save lives."

