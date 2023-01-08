Car collision kills 1, severely injures another in Orinda

article

A man has died, and a woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries after their car crashed into a tree near Orinda, officials said.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the adult female driver and the adult male passenger were traveling eastbound on SR-24 near Oak Hill Road when the car, a Toyota Yaris, left the roadway and collided with a tree in the center median, CHP of Contra Costa said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a hospital with severe injuries.

Authorities are asking for those who may have witnessed the accident to contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980 to assist in their investigation.