Car crash, fire on I-880 result of freeway shooting: CHP

A car crash and fire that backed up traffic on Interstate 880 in San Leandro for hours on Tuesday night was the result of a prior freeway shooting, according to new information from the California Highway Patrol.

The scene unfolded about 7:30 p.m. south of Marina Boulevard.

The CHP said it began as a freeway shooting. The driver and the passenger who were shot at were not injured, but they did crash their car into the center median, video from Citizen App shows.

That crash caused some minor injuries, the CHP said, and the car did catch on fire.

Northbound lanes were shut down for more than two hours.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear and no arrests have been made.